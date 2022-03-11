My son will be turning 4 on Monday, and I can’t help but continue to hope he will become an auto racing fan.
He may still be too young to develop a full-blown interest in motorsports like me, but I have noticed some interest. Before each NASCAR Cup race I ask him who is going to win. His answer is always the same, “Bubba.”
I also ask him what Bubba Wallace’s sponsor is. My son’s answer is “McDonald’s.”
McDonald’s has developed a brilliant marketing plan. They’ve attracted the attention of a toddler, and I’m sure my family isn’t alone in recognizing that. The company has also, wisely, thrown its motorsports sponsorship behind a minority driver.
As an African-American driver, Wallace is clearly recognizable, even to young children who could beg their parents to patronize McDonald’s.
Most young children — my son included — don’t realize Wallace has scored just one career victory in NASCAR’s top division, and that was in a rain-shortened race. He had no success in the Xfinity series, but did win six races in NASCAR’s truck division.
It remains to be seen whether Wallace will win any additional Cup races. However, he will continue to be a recognizable figure in the sport for at least the next several years.
Wallace’s outgoing personality — on top of his cultural diversity — will attract new fans like my young son, who comes from a multi-cultural family as my wife is a Latina.
While he doesn’t recognize the name Kyle Busch, my son does spot his M&Ms backed car every time it appears on television.
Upon seeing the car, my son always says “candy.” Like the McDonald’s marketers, the M&M Mars Company also appears to be brilliant in its strategy. Or maybe not, as the company is dropping its NASCAR sponsorship after this season.
While these companies are clever with their marketing, I personally don’t think it’s a good thing that they’re targeting products toward children.
Shifting gears, NASCAR’s top two divisions compete this weekend on the 1-mile oval in Phoenix, Ariz.
With this year marking the 30th anniversary of Alan Kulwicki’s title-winning season, I can’t help but think of the late champion as the series heads to Phoenix this weekend.
In 1988, Kulwicki stunned the crowd after driving around the track backwards upon claiming his first-career Cup victory at the track. He subsequently dubbed the unique celebration a Polish victory lap. He performed the same celebration upon winning the championship at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Kulwicki’s Phoenix Polish victory lap effectively marked the first time which a driver celebrated their win on the track before heading to victory lane.
Following his death in a 1993 airplane crash, drivers started performing Polish victory laps as a tribute to Kulwicki.
I credit Kulwicki — along with CART driver Alex Zanardi — with creating on-track victory celebrations. Today, nearly every NASCAR driver performs doughnuts or burnouts on the track after being the first to take the checkered flag.
Several years ago, NASCAR even started having its winning drivers conduct their TV interviews on the track front stretch — in full view of the fans — before heading to victory lane. That’s not a bad idea, as it brings the drivers closer to the paying customers.
As drivers continued to memorialize Kulwicki with on-track winning celebrations, Zanardi started coming to prominence upon winning his first CART race in 1996, in Portland, Ore.
Following his first win — and each of his subsequent 14 victories — the two-time CART champion celebrated by utilizing his car to perform doughnuts in front of the fans.
Eventually, some drivers created their own victory celebrations, such as Helio Castroneves and Tony Stewart climbing the fence after race wins.
While the 46-year-old Castroneves still climbs the fence after his race wins, the now 50-year-old Stewart curtailed the practice midway through his NASCAR career, joking that he was becoming too “fat” to take to the fence.
