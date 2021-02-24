LEWISBURG — Lewisburg homeowners who live in the 100-year floodplain can get discounted elevation certificates that can reduce their flood insurance costs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) elevation certificates cost $700 for these homeowners. This is a discounted group price that SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) negotiated with Orangeville Surveying Consultants Inc. Without the discount, the rate can be as expensive as $2,000.
Residents must own and occupy their homes.
Geralee Zeigler, a program analyst in SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency program, explained how elevation certificates can reduce flood insurance premiums.
“Your insurance agent will use the elevation certificate to compare your building’s elevation to the Base Flood Elevation shown on the map being used for rating and determine the cost to cover your flood risk,” Zeigler said. “If the elevation certificate shows your property at a high elevation, it will lower your flood insurance cost.”
Zeigler said the certificates also can help when homeowners want to sell their homes.
“Not only can elevation certificates greatly reduce flood insurance premiums, they also make a home more attractive for buyers since the buyer will know where the house stands in relation to the floodplain and knowing they’ll have less of a flood insurance cost,” Zeigler said.
Interested homeowners can contact Zeigler at gzeigler@seda-cog.org or 570-524-4491 ext. 7218.
SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency Program offers services related to flood resiliency and mitigation assistance both within and outside of its 11-county region.
For more information, visit https://seda-cog.org/departments/flood-resiliency/.
