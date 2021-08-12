SELINSGROVE — PennDOT maintenance crews in Snyder County will pick up litter the week of Aug. 16, along Route 11 ramp exchanges between Routes 35 and 522 in Snyder County.
Work will be performed during daylight hours. There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities.
