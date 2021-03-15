KELLY TOWNSHIP — A decision to improve indoor air quality amid the COVID-19 pandemic has apparently netted results.
Directors of the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) received a report about the “bipolar ionization equipment” at their most recent meeting. The devices were purchased in 2020 and attached to existing HVAC equipment in all four district school buildings. They have been credited with inactivation of viruses, killing of bacteria, odor reduction and particle collection.
John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, presented the review prepared by the McClure Company to directors. The O2 Prime system recommended by a committee in the fall was priced at about $312,000.
Graphs explained that particle measurements were taken at different dates in the district’s school buildings. Measurements were also made at different spots in each school, including a roof served by a fan from a rooftop box at the high school, ventilators at the middle school cafeteria and a room served by a unit ventilator at Kelly Elementary School.
As ions introduced by the devices went up, particulate levels decreased. Particle reduction ranged from the 20% range at the high school and Kelly Elementary School to over 50% at the middle school cafeteria. All recorded levels were “as anticipated.”
Elsewhere, Linntown Intermediate School Principal Jeremiah Bennett told directors that Alaina Foresmen, a fourth grade teacher, has collected cereal boxes from students. They will soon set them up in a hallway then knock them over like dominoes.
Afterward, they will be donated to the Union County Food Hub at the Miller Center, Lewisburg YMCA.
Chris Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal had a book swap. He noted that 950 books were recently donated, picked up and quarantined.
Ruhl added that the design for an outdoor learning pavilion between the elementary school and the high school was recently given a tweak.
Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School principal, said the weather last week was mild enough to permit outdoor learning activities as well as breaks from wearing facial covering. Reber cited positives when science and physical education classes were outside. The pandemic has given new perspective on how to use outdoor spaces for learning.
Reber noted students were enjoying March Mammal Madness, a simulated combat competition among animals. Psychology, body style, and strength were considered as “seeds” faced each other in a tournament format. Reber added that the game was especially enjoyable in the month when many college and high school conferences begin their respective playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.