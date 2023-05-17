Matulewicz earns Democratic nomination for DA

SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz secured more than 700 write-in votes Tuesday to earn the Democratic nomination for district attorney, according to Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips.
He will face Republican challenger Michael O'Donnell in the November election.
Matulewicz and O'Donnell both had announced campaigns to run in the Republican primary, though Matulewicz's name never appeared on the ballot after he submitted his petition minutes past the March 7 deadline, a senior judge from Columbia County ruled.
Matulewicz then staged a write-in campaign, which resulted in Democratic voters casting 739 votes for the incumbent district attorney and 210 for O'Donnell.
O'Donnell, as the lone Republican seeking nomination, received 7,704 votes in Tuesday's election.
