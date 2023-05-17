Matulewicz earns Democratic nomination for DA

Tony Matulewicz

SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz secured more than 700 write-in votes Tuesday to earn the Democratic nomination for district attorney, according to Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips.

He will face Republican challenger Michael O'Donnell in the November election.

