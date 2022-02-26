SELINSGROVE — The invasion of the Ukrainian Republic by forces of the Russian Federation has inspired many Americans to ponder why it has happened.
Andrea Lopez, Susquehanna University associate professor of political science, said this week that the action evoked nationalism not seen for 100 years or more. She noted Russian President Vladimir Putin has provided a variety of reasons starting with repeated claims of history.
"(Putin) believes Ukraine is an inherent part of Russia," Lopez said. "There is mixed history, you have Ukraine and Russia going back (to) Kiev and Russis is kind of a foundation of Russia well before Moscow was around."
But Ukraine has also been part of other empires, not Russian, for several hundred years.
"(Ukraine) was independent for a little period of time after the Russian Revolution," Lopez said. "Then it basically was lost in a war and ended up as part of the Soviet Union. There was a concerted effort to break away from the USSR by many in Ukraine after World War II. That was crushed as well."
Putin and other nationalists have upped the talk that Ukraine is part of Russia in the last few years.
"There are also security concerns," Lopez said. "This fear of encirclement dates back a long time. You had the Mongols, you had Napoleon, you had the Germans a couple of times."
Lopez acknowledged a degree of legitimacy in Russia's fears of Ukraine's ties to the west. Among them, fear of an alliance with the European Union.
Russia may end up occupying more than 60% of Ukraine. But Lopez predicted the military, economic and diplomatic cost would outweigh the benefit.
"Russia is already facing some sanctions," Lopez added. "It is going to face far more sanctions. You are likely going to see the European states more actively try to retarget their gas and oil concession to 'anything other than Russia.' Because you can't trust Russia."
While China may increase oil and gas imports from Russia, the Russian energy industry will not be able to make up for an expected loss in sales to the west.
Lopez noted there was no way Ukraine will be able to stop the invasion. But they could make it more costly through insurgency and guerilla warfare following an invasion.
Whether the response to the invasion would embolden China was not easy to say. While China has been supportive of Russia, Lopez said they are not necessarily happy with the invasion. Higher oil prices were cited among reasons for their concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.