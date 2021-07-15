Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea Court
• Deandra S. Washington, 27, of Milton, entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
Sentences
• Dale R. Barrows, 34, of Waynesburg, received six to 30 months confinement for a guilty plea to felony criminal trespass enter structure and six to 30 months confinement for a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking movable property.
• Jeremiah M.K. Brice, 28, of Washingtonville, received 72 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to midemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Jennifer V. Sample, 32, of Grubville, Mo., received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Kurtis M. Sampsell, 26, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Rosaria P. Schmader, 61, of Greece, N.Y., was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI after an investigation.
A 8:10 p.m. May 20, along Route 15 north of William Penn Drive, troopers made contact with Schmader, whose vehicle was stopped with its emergency lights on.
Schmader, who allegedly showed evidence of being under the influence of a controlled substance, was charged after being taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood test.
Drug delivery
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Brian M. Anderson, 54, of West Milton, was charged with drug manufacture, other felonies and a misdemeanor after a sale to a confidential informant.
At about 10:40 a.m. June 30 at a West Milton address, troopers alleged that a purchase of crystal methamphetamine was arranged via cell phone.
A felony count of possession of a firearm prohibited and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia allegation was also filed after a warranted search of Anderson’s residence.
High-speed pursuit
LEWISBURG — Thomas Y. Borisov, 19, of Lewisburg, was charged with felony fleeing an officer and speeding after a pursuit.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police allege that at 8:47 p.m. July 5, in the 200-block of North Derr Drive, Borisov was driving motorcycle at a rate above the speed limit. When a traffic stop was attempted, Borisov allegedly accelerated north on Route 15 into Kelly Township.
Following a pursuit allegedly exceeding 100 mph, Borsov was found sitting in the middle of Fort Titzell Road and detained with the assistance of state troopers.
Summary trials
• Harrison M. Asato, 66, of Lewisburg, entered guilty pleas to counts of operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license.
• Peter J. Guzman Navas, 19, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices.
• Malik W. Hudges, 22, of Lewisburg, was guilty of driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked (two counts) and exceed maximum speed limit established by 25 mph.
• Bryce A. Shiffer, 24, of Lewisburg, was guilty of failure to carry license.
Watsontown Police Department DUI
WATSONTOWN — A Danville man was charged with DUI following a traffic stop at 10:32 a.m. July 12 along Main Street in the borough.
Jason Madara, 36, allegedly refused chemical testing after being suspected of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. He was charged with DUI, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving without a license and failure to drive on right side of roadway.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Police have charged Kevin Gauger, 63, of Watsontown with DUI and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway following a two-vehicle crash at 5:29 p.m. June 12 in the 400 block of Elm Street in the borough.
Officers determined Gauger was driving under the influence and later testing showed his blood alcohol content was .094%, police said.
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — A 14-year-old boy allegedly made threats toward another person.
The alleged victim did not want to press charges in the alleged incident along Pennsylvania Avenue, police noted.
Attempted burglary
WATSONTOWN — Police responded to an attempted burglary at 9:15 p.m. July 10 along East Third Street in the borough.
Entry was not gained due to the door being properly secured, police noted. Police reminded residents to keep their doors locked to deter similar type incidents.
Attempted burglary
WATSONTOWN — A locked deadbolt appears to have staved off a burglary attempt at Liberty Terrace, police reported.
Police advise any similar incidents be reported by dialing 9-1-1.
