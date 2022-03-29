MONTANDON — A son, Kendrick Cawley, was born at 3:37 p.m. March 16 to Zachery and Tanisha Cawley, of Montandon. Kendrick is the grandson of JJ and Dave Schrader of Lewisburg, Douglas Delsite of Milton, Phil and Rachel Cawley of New Columbia, and Carrie and Mark Hoffner of Danville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Millennial Money: Please don’t go broke attending weddings
- Live updates: Zelenskyy: 7 dead in southern Ukraine strike
- Clashes in Syrian camp housing IS families kill at least 3
- Senior royals gather to honor Prince Philip at memorial
- Allegent Community Federal Credit Union Hires Social Media Expert
- FormFree grows executive team, appoints Eric Lapin chief strategy officer
- Shanghai lockdown tests 'zero-COVID' limits, shakes markets
- Prosecutor: Driver who killed 4 homeless people was drunk
Most Popular
Articles
- Rodriguez giving 'Haircuts for Hunter'
- Charles M. Budman Jr.
- Gregory J. Snyder
- Paul E. Rearick
- Chester L. Arthur
- Firefighters battling tractor trailer fire at 'mass casualty incident' on I-81
- Landmark business launches Go Fund Me campaign
- Allegations of sex assault filed against student
- Nancy B. Hanson
- Merck Cherokee Plant to close
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.