MIDDLEBURG — Visitors to the McClellan Tree Farm took advantage of a crystal-clear morning on the eve of Thanksgiving.
They came out in such numbers that the McClellan farm atop a hill off the New Berlin Highway near Middleburg was rarely still.
Selections of concolor, Douglas, other firs and spruces were picked from stands in front of the family home. Prices ranged from less than $20 to $80 for the taller fir trees.
Richard McClellan, who has run the tree retailing operation with spouse Mary for years, said it would be even busier on Black Friday and into the weekend.
McClellan, retired from a career teaching accounting at Bloomsburg University, said at one time there were 90,000 trees on the property. He started farming trees as a way to get a little exercise.
McClellan said he average tree can be harvested in eight to 15 years. He noted that weather can play a role in tree growth.
"We had frost last year," he said. "It stunted the growth of maybe 5% of the trees."
McClellan explained that the frost came at a time when new buds were forming. Those buds didn't survive, thus the trees did not see new growth that year.
Dry years, as had been seen locally in 2020, turned out not to be a factor in tree growth.
"The dry years end to hurt the new plants, and we are not planting anymore," McClellan said. "It didn't impact us that much, even though we had had Fraser fir that started to droop."
McClellan said they are phasing out making wreaths and roping, which means that it will be trees only starting in 2022. A sign near the cashier advised customers accordingly.
Activity was almost non-stop as the morning passed, with helpers shaking dirt and excess needles of trees with what could best be described as a "tree shaker." Selections were then put through a baler for the trip home.
McClellan noted that Mary, retired from a teaching career in the Midd-West School District, made over 950 wreaths last year.
