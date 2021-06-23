WASHINGTONVILLE — Anthony Vargo felt in his element while serving as a counselor during a 4-H camp held Tuesday at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds.
Vargo, a 2021 graduate of the Warrior Run High School, was one of approximately one-dozen teenager counselors assisting with the 4-H day camp.
The camp was offered for 4-H members, ages 5 to 18, from Northumberland, Montour and Lycoming counties. Forty-one campers and teenager counselors attended.
“I appreciate being able to help other kids enjoy this,” Vargo said. “I want to be a teacher. This helps with my education.”
Robin Oberdorf, Montour County 4-H educator, said prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a five-day camp was held for 4-H members in Forksville.
In 2020, the camp was held in a virtual format.
“We had about 45 campers last year,” Oberdorf said. “We did a three-day virtual event. The kids received an activity box with all the supplies we used during the camp.”
While a five-day camp was not able to be held this year, Oberdorf explained that day camps are being held.
In addition to the camp held Tuesday, a camp for other 4-H members was held Wednesday in Bloomsburg, with another one to be held today at the Union County West End Fairgrounds.
Sam Nicola, Northumberland County 4-H educator, said those who attended Tuesday’s camp were able to participate in their choice of three of workshops being offered.
The workshops included archery, nature drawing, painting without brushes, rocketry and gardening.
Interactive games, a time for songs and an event-concluding camp fire were also held as part of the camp.
Kathy Weller, Snyder County 4-H educator, spoke on the importance of incorporating the teenage counselors into the camp.
She noted that the counselors are all individuals who attended a past 4-H camp as a camper.
“We rely on them a lot throughout our camp program,” Weller said, of the counselors. “They relate to (the campers) better.”
She said counselors typically participate in a two-day training, prior to the camp.
“The day before camp, they meet for more preparations, setup,” Weller said.
She also spoke on the benefits of participating in 4-H programming.
“It teaches communication skills, social skills,” she said. “Many of them are in it because (they enjoy farm) animals, but it’s much, much more than that.”
In Montour County, Oberdorf said 4-H members participate in a lot of nature activities, including going on hikes.
