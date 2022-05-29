Catholic church memorializes shooting victims

MILTON — A solemn mood prevailed over the St. Joseph Catholic Church Saturday afternoon as a group of congregants worked to carefully — and lovingly — place 22 white crosses in front of the church. Each cross was adorned with the name of an individual who died as a result of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Father John Hoke explained that 19 of the crosses were placed in memory of the children who died in the shooting. Two of the crosses contained the names of teachers who died in the massacre. The final cross contained the name of Joe Garcia, the husband of teacher Irma Garcia, who was killed in the shooting. Joe Garcia died of a heart attack while delivering flowers to a memorial.
“Each city, town and borough in America, this weekend, has been named Uvalde,” Hoke said. “All of us are part of that city.”
Hoke expects the crosses will remain in front of the church on Broadway for 30 days. A photo will be taken of them, and sent to Uvalde, as a show of support for the community.
Hoke said church member Jim Seksinsky spent hours crafting the 22 crosses from wood he had in his garage. The crosses were painted by church member Vincent Emery and his son, Vinny.
Ann Chiccino printed the names of each shooting victim, which are attached to each cross.
While in high school, Hoke said his favorite poem was John Donne’s “No Man is an Island.”
“No man is an island of itself,” Hoke said, while reciting parts of the poem. “Every man is a piece of the continent… any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind.
“Everyone’s death (in Uvalde), we share in that,” he added.
