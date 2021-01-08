LEWISBURG — Numbers of confirmed active cases of COVID-19 remained largely in double-digits at federal prisons in Union County.
Bureau of Prisons figures released Thursday confirmed 59 inmates and 12 staff at Allenwood Low, 75 inmates and 23 staff at Allenwood Medium and one inmate, 17 staff at the United States Prison (USP) Allenwood among active cases.
USP Lewisburg reported 54 inmates and 31 staff among current active cases.
Senior living facilities in Union County also updated their figures Thursday. Asbury Communities reported a total of 30 active resident cases at RiverWoods, including 29 in the skilled nursing faciltiy. A total of 82 residents were on quarantine or isolation with exposure, symptoms or pending tests.
There were 11 RiverWoods associates with active COVID-19 cases and seven associates quarantining.
Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries reported 16 active COVID-19 cases at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village and 19 self-quarantining staff cases. All reported cases were at the skilled nursing facility.
Guardian Healthcare reported six cumulative cases over a week at Rolling Hills Manor Millmont.
