MIFFLINBURG — The late George M. Steese, long-time Mifflinburg borough manager, was not only remembered for contributions to civic life but also unique personal qualities.
Steese, 88, died Saturday, June 25, at Brookdale Grayson View, Selinsgrove.
He attended Mifflinburg schools and graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1951. Attendance at Bucknell University followed for two years as well as service in the Marine Corps, from 1954 t0 1956.
In 1960, Steese was instrumental in organizing an honor guard supported both by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410.
David Iddings, also an early organizer of the Mifflinburg Honor Guard, said the count of members from 1960 has declined. But their duties have grown from observances solely on Memorial Day. Iddings said a glance at American flags at virtually any cemetery was evidence that the honor guard co-founded by Steese has been busy.
John Hafer, who served with Steese on borough council, noted that founding the honor guard meant a lot to residents of the borough and the surrounding area.
“He will definitely be missed by the community,” Hafer said. “I’m just proud to be able to be able to be part of what these guys put together over the years.”
Margaret Metzger, current Mifflinburg Borough manager, said Steese truly worked for the betterment of Mifflinburg.
“Steese faithfully served his hometown of Mifflinburg for many years,” Metzger noted. “First as a member of borough council and then later as borough manager.”
Metzger said Steese worked hard, but did so with a unique wit.
“(Steese) was a very interesting man,” said Mayor David Cooney. “(He) really loved the community and was dedicated to Mifflinburg like no other.”
Cooney also remembered the dedication Steese brought to all veterans activities in town.
“He always had something to say and it was always something a little bit off the wall and very thought-provoking,” Cooney said. “Always in a humorous and positive way.”
Steese, Cooney added, would constantly walk through the borough after his retirement. Encounters at sites such as the Post Office would result in sharing witty observations.
Among them, a quip that hinges had to be invented and now they are everywhere including doors, car doors, mailboxes and the like.
Steese would also share phrases or sayings based on the days of the week and the letters which start each day.
“Monday was ‘Miserable,’” Cooney recalled. “Tuesday was ‘Terrible.’ Wednesday, I don’t remember it but it matched up with the day.”
Steese also worked for more than two decades in the highway and heavy construction industry. He worked for Coukart and Associates, New Berlin, after retirement.
