State Police at Selinsgrove DUI crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — Aaron Aikey, 37, of Mount Pleasant Mills has been charged with driving under the influence and related charges as the result of a crash which occurred at 10:23 p.m. Dec. 15 at 758 Pine Hollow Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Aikey was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .298% after crashing a 2005 Jeep. His blood also allegedly tested positive for methamphetamines.
One-vehicle crash
SELINSGROVE — A 34-year-old Middleburg woman escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 3:23 a.m. Jan. 12 along University Avenue, Selinsgrove.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Nicole Ettinger hit a large metal dumpster which was sitting in the parking lane.
Retail theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills boy was cited after allegedly stealing $33 worth of items from Dollar General.
The incident occurred at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 11 at 8884 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Bi-Low Supply reported someone fraudulently using a credit card to purchase $2,657.21 worth of toilets and supplies.
The incident was reported Dec. 30 at 1692 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Montoursville Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Muncy boy has been charged with harassment as the result of an alleged incident involving at 35-year-old Muncy man and a 34-year-old Muncy woman.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:07 p.m. Jan. 7 along Van Horn Boulevard, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Candlewood Suites, Williamsport, reported the theft of hotel rewards points, valued at $3,034.98.
The incident was reported between Aug. 27 and Oct. 23 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
