SUNBURY — Seven inmates and three staff members at the Northumberland County Jail have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a report issued during Wednesday's county prison board meeting.
Warden Bruce Kovach, who attended the meeting via phone, confirmed the cases during his report to the board.
"We are managing it," Kovach said, of the cases.
Following the meeting, commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 are immediately quarantined in a separate area of the prison, away from other inmates. They also receive the appropriate medical care.
He also noted that staff members diagnosed with the virus are also asked to quarantine.
Earlier in the meeting, Kovach said any new inmate to come into the prison is quarantined from others until it's confirmed they don't have COVID-19.
Currently, Kovach said 202 inmates are housed at the prison, including 169 men and 33 women.
He also reported that three Northumberland County inmates are being housed at other facilities due to needing to separate them from other inmates.
In addition, inmates from various counties are being housed by Northumberland County. They include 14 from Union County, 11 from Schuylkill, 9 from Snyder, and one each from Montour and Columbia counties.
According to Kovach, the counties are housing the inmates in Northumberland County due to either separation issues or due to needing extra space at their facilities due to needing to quarantine inmates to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
Kovach said the process of quarantining inmates is going very smoothly due to the cooperation among counties. He said daily conversations are taking place with officials from other counties.
"We've been working very, very well with the administration of the other counties," he said. "We are working very well."
Kovach reported during the meeting that a full-body scanner was purchased for the jail, using federal CARES funds.
He noted that one inmate was already found to have been in possession of contraband as a result of being scanned.
Following the meeting, Schiccatano said the scanner was purchased from a portion the CARES funds received by the county. He did not have access to the cost of the scanner at the meeting.
The prison board also reorganized during the meeting. President Judge Charles Saylor was selected to continue serving as chair of the board.
Commissioner Joe Klebon will serve as vice chair. He was nominated for the post by Schiccatano, who had been serving as vice chair.
County Controller Chris Grayson will continue serving as secretary of the board.
The meeting included a 10-minute executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.