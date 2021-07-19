MIFFLINBURG — Larry Ford, winner of a Grammy Award and a Gaither Homecoming artist, has scheduled two local performances.
Ford will perform at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 in the sanctuary of The Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, followed by a performance at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 at Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg in the gazebo.
Organizers recommended bringing a lawn chair if attendance at the park is planned.
