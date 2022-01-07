LEWISBURG — The United States Penitentiary (USP) Lewisburg reported 54 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates and half-a-dozen cases among staff members on Thursday.
The numbers, updated on the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) COVID-19 dashboard, followed a period of relatively low numbers at USP Lewisburg.
Meantime, triple-digit active cases reported at the Federal Corrections Complex (FCC) Allenwood have pulled back in recent days. Federal Corrections Institute (FCI) Allenwood Low reported 49 inmates and two staff with active cases.
FCI Allenwood Medium had 13 confirmed cases among inmates and USP Allenwood reported 14 inmates and one staff member with active cases.
Among other area institutions, Asbury Communities, partner with Riverwoods Senior Living Community, noted no active cases of COVID-19 among residents. Two associates reported active cases according to the Asbury website.
Meantime, 28 residents and 13 associates were quarantined or isolated after tests.
Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, a had one staff member test positive for COVID-19 in November. Visitation at the senior living community was not affected according to the diakon.org website.
The Mifflinburg Area School District also saw its number retreat a bit. Two active confirmed cases were reported in a 14-day period at the high school and a single case apiece at the middle and elementary schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.