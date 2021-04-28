LEWISBURG — The third phase of a COVID-19 relief grant is now open for eligible hospitality industry businesses through SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) in Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties.
The following are the remaining Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) funds per county, totaling $1.8 million: Clinton, $179,160; Columbia, $211,286; Juniata, $214,115; Mifflin, $273,836; Montour, $33,760; Northumberland, $671,441; and Snyder, $264,548.
The grants have been entirely allocated in Centre, Lycoming and Union counties, so the grant program for those counties is closed.
The following are the total grants and number of businesses awarded in the closed counties: Centre, $1.8 million to 86 businesses; Lycoming, $1.2 million to 56 businesses; and Union, $502,354 to 19 businesses.
For-profit hospitality businesses in the remaining open counties can apply until funds are spent or June 15 at the Community Giving Foundation’s website, https://csgiving.org/chirp/.
Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 to help alleviate 2020 revenue losses and pay for eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those with questions may contact SEDA-COG Grants Manager Betsy Lockwood at 570-522-7265 or elockwood@seda-cog.org.
Eligible hospitality industry businesses must be for-profit businesses which include hotels, bed and breakfasts, restaurants, bars, taverns, catering companies and food trucks.
These businesses must fall within eligible industry codes which include the Accommodations subsector NAICS code (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722) found at www.naics.com/search/.
Eligibility includes, but is not limited to: Having fewer than 300 full-time employees; a net worth that does not exceed $15 million; a 25% reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared to 2019; and be located within Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, or Snyder counties.
Priority will be given to businesses: That did not already receive COVID relief funds; that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020; or had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, compared to the same time period in 2019.
For a full listing of eligibility requirements and prioritization guidelines, visit www.csgiving.org/chirp
SEDA-COG contracted with 10 of its member counties to manage a total of $7.3 million in grants on their behalf. SEDA-COG receives the applications and determines eligibility and grant amounts. SEDA-COG also disburses the funds to awarded businesses.
The grant program was created from Act 1 of 2021, which was passed Feb. 5. Statewide, it provides $145 million in funding assistance to the hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.