MILTON — Registration has started for the annual Milton Harvest Festival 28-mile bike race, to be held Sept. 11.
The annual event, a project of the Milton Rotary Club, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
The course winds throughout farmland east of the borough. Proceeds from the race go to support the Milton Harvest Festival. The first 120 participants will receive a T-shirt.
Race-day registration will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Milton Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St., Milton.
For information on pre-registering by Sept. 1, visit miltonharvestfestival.com/bikerace. Questions about registration or contact Bonnie McDowell at 570-847-4834.
