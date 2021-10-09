MILTON — A spike in traffic — including a 50% increase along Route 642 — is projected to occur in the area around the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, according to a 64-page draft study recently released by SEDA-COG and Lycoming County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) expects the northern section of the $865 million CSVT project to open to traffic in 2022, with the southern section anticipated to be completed by 2027.
The northern section will connect Route 147 south of Montandon with Route 15 south of Winfield. The southern section will connect Route 15 south of Winfield to Routes 11 and 15 north of Selinsgrove.
Page 23 of the draft plan notes that Route 15 traffic volumes are expected to "decrease significantly, especially south of Lewisburg."
On the flip side, significant traffic increases are expected in the area of the CSVT in upper Northumberland County.
"In Milton, nearly a 50% increase in volume was projected on (Route) 642," the report said. "In Watsontown, (Route) 44 was projected to have a 20% increase in traffic volume. Each of these increases would have significant impacts on local traffic congestion and safety in those areas."
The current traffic volumes in those areas is not included in the study.
Page 29 of the draft notes that Route 642 provides east-west access to Milton.
"Land use growth is forecast east of the (Route 147) interchange (with Route 642) and may generate more traffic," the report said.
The report notes the Route 642/Mahoning Street intersection with Turbot Avenue is controlled by a traffic signal.
"The signal may require traffic timing changes if significant traffic volumes occur," the report states. "Other intersection control devices (in the area) should be evaluated if intersection volumes increase. The (Routes 147 and 642) interchange may also serve as a viable location for a rest area or amenities, which may create additional traffic demand."
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said she's received no recent updates from PennDOT on the potential traffic impact of the CSVT on the borough.
Likewise, Milton Area School District officials have not been contacted. The middle school/high school complex is located along Route 642/Mahoning Street.
"The school district has not yet been contacted to prepare for any changes to traffic on Mahoning Street," Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said.
However, Keegan noted several concerns with the possible increase in traffic along Route 642.
"Students crossing Mahoning Street to get to the secondary campus will need to be investigated," she said. "Traffic congestion for pickup and drop off may cause challenges... The ability to manage traffic moving through the campus may have to be addressed."
Keegan said the district works with its transportation contractor at the start of each year to adjust bussing routes and to "ensure we are operating as safely and efficiently as possible."
"We will monitor the traffic impact and adjust accordingly," she said. "We welcome the additional traffic into the community. It will benefit our local economy."
Delaware Township has been preparing for an uptick in traffic related to the CSVT.
"We have the most mileage on Interstate 180 with the thruway than anyone else," township Secretary Mark Burrows said. "We have a little over 10 miles, two interchanges."
Approximately one year ago, Burrows said the township updated its zoning.
"Our zoning that we had around those interchanges was not real conducive to being able to accommodate commercial businesses," he said.
"One of our missions with our zoning was to preserve agricultural land," Burrows continued. "That's really our identity. At the same time, (we're) understanding that if we don't do anything within those 10 miles, (businesses) are going to go somewhere else. We would hope that we can reap some benefits where we can get some business or industry here."
He noted that a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) exists in the area of exit 1 (Watsontown/McEwensville) along Interstate 180 in the township.
In 2018, 28 acres of land owned by Bill McNeal near the Interstate 180 interchange with Susquehanna Trail were granted KOZ status.
With the status, property taxes will not be charged on the land for a 10-year period, which started at the beginning of 2019.
Burrows said there has been inquires about possible land available for development near the interstate in the township.
"I do receive some phone calls regarding some properties," he said. "Most of those times it is somebody who has been hired to investigate those properties... It's kind of in its infancy right now. There are some people that are investigating those properties."
Burrows said the township has been looking at opportunities to increase infrastructure at exits 1 and 5 along Interstate 180.
"Most (businesses looking to develop land) are going to want water, sewer and gas," he said. "We have it relatively close (to the interchanges).
"The township is not in the business to provide those utilities and hope that somebody comes," Burrows said. "We're not in the business to expend that kind of tax money... However, we do try to do things to entice people to finish or get some projects close to where it's affordable for a possible developer."
Development is also expected to occur along Route 147 in West Chillisquque Township. Supervisor Chair Vaughn Murray said the zoning hearing board, during an Aug. 18 hearing, denied a variance request by Rutter's.
Murray said the service center chain Rutter's is looking to develop a location off of the Industrial Park Road exit. However, he said the business does not yet own land there.
According to Murray, the variance was denied as the business was looking to develop surface buildings and paved parking lots on a plot of land smaller than allowed.
"The township didn't feel that was appropriate," Murray said. "We felt it was bad for the township and the developers to do that... Our suggestion was to go back to the drawing board."
He said representatives from Rutter's could present another proposal in the coming months.
According to Murray, Rutter's initial proposal called for the facility to include several diesel fuel islands, 50 parking spaces for tractor trailers, and parking for recreational vehicles.
"They are looking to cater to larger vehicles that would be (traveling) through the thruway," he said.
Currently, he said the township planning commission is reviewing its ordinances to make sure everything is clearly defined.
"We have pretty good land use in our zoning ordinances, as to where development should happen and shouldn't," Murray said.
The township is also monitoring potential impacts on traffic. Previously, he said a grant was applied for to upgrade the traffic light at the intersection of Routes 405 and 45.
That grant was denied. However, he said the township was recently advised to apply again and note that the CSVT could impact traffic flow at that intersection.
A flashing light currently at the intersection of Route 45 and Housels Run Road could also be studied.
A previous PennDOT study stated only flashing light was necessary there, Murray said.
"We are going to have to continue to monitor that," he noted.
Other impacts noted in the draft study include a potential for increased traffic a the intersection of Route 54 and Susquehanna Trail in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
A flashing yellow light is currently in place at the intersection.
"The local municipality has noted some current safety concerns at this intersection," the study states. "PennDOT District 3 can conduct a traffic signal warrant analysis if significant changes to traffic volume occur."
Traffic volumes are expected to change in both Snyder and Lycoming counties once the CSVT is fully operational, according to the draft.
"In Shamokin Dam, modeling projects nearly a 45% reduction in traffic volume," the study states. "North of I-80, U.S. 15 traffic is projected to decrease by about 15%."
Traffic along Route 220 in the Hughesville area is projected in the study to increase by 25%.
"The completion of the CSVT project (will draw) more traffic to the I-180 and (Route) 220 corridor," the study states. "Significant development near Muncy and the Lycoming Mall will increase traffic volumes at those interchanges and also significantly increase traffic volume along Lycoming Mall Drive and North Main Street."
