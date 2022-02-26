MILTON — A Mardi Gras celebration will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Milton American Legion Post 71, North Front Street, Milton.
Jumbalaya, beignets and specialty drinks will be available for purchase.
A St. Patrick's Day celebration will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Reuben sandwiches, pie, potato candy and specialty drinks will be available for purchase.
Breakfasts are hosted on the second and fourth Sunday of each month at the Legion.
