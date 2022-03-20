LEWISBURG — "Let's Celebrate Together" has been selected as the theme for the Lewisburg Arts Council's Celebration of the Arts, to be held Saturday, April 30 through Sunday, May 14.
The celebration will feature the Lewisburg Arts Festival Saturday, April 30, along Market Street. Booths with hand-crafted wares will be featured, along with food, free entertainment and activities for children.
Parking will be available in the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors' Bureau lot along Hafer Road, with a free shuttle service to the downtown area to be offered.
Plein Air and Nature Photo Hikes will be offered Sunday, May 1, at the Dale/Engle/Walker property and Dale's Ridge Trail, located west of Lewisburg off, off of Route 192.
Plein air artists may register to attend a morning workshop or spend the entire day painting. Members of the Lewisburg Photography Club will guide registered guests to scenic vistas and offer hints on photographing them. Participation is free, but registration is required and can be completed at LewisburgArtsCouncil.com.
All registered participants will be invited to submit their work to an art show to be held in June at the Public Library for Union County.
Workshop Weekend will be featured Saturday, May 7. Creative movement, urban sketching and tree-trimming workshops will be offered. The workshops are free, but registration is required and can be completed at LewisburgArtsCouncil.com.
Urban Sketching and Photo Tours of Lewisburg Architecture will be offered Saturday, May 14. Lewisburg Photography Club members will offer guided tours of Lewisburg’s architecture. Sketchers and photographers who register will receive an invitation to participate in the June show at the Public Library for Union County. These activities are free to the public, but registration is required and can be completed at LewisburgArtsCouncil.com or by stopping by between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Lewisburg Arts Council’s tent at The Piers, located off of Cherry Alley, from North Fifth Street.
The tent will be set up during Arts at The Piers, featuring interactive arts activities.
For information on volunteering with the Celebration of the Arts, email volunteer@lewisburgartscouncil.com. For information on the festival, email info@lewisburgartscouncil.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.