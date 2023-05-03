WATSONTOWN — Behind its quiet facade, the one adorned with a marquee that has been a familiar sight to residents of Watsontown for generations, the Watson Theatre is undergoing a big transformation.
“There’s a lot of stuff that could easily be done in this space, and it has just been sitting empty for so long,” said Bryan King, the new owner of the Watson Theatre.
King, who operates a preschool, a car dealership, and an after-school program and summer camp at the Turbotville Elementary School, is in the process of remodeling the former movie theater into a space that will cater to area kids and families.
“There’s going to be a console arcade upstairs. The gaming aspect of the building is going to be called a gaming evolution. Up there is going to be Atari, all the different Ataris, all the way up to PS5, wrapping around so kids can see the evolution of gaming,” said King.
In the back half of the old screening room, on the ground floor, he plans to put in rubber flooring and install three batting cages, with moveable nets that will also allow for the space to be used to play games like cornhole, cricket, pickleball and basketball.
King, a big baseball fan himself, is also excited by the prospect of making the interior look like a pro stadium, featuring a scoreboard and advertiser signs.
While much of the theater is being altered and updated, King also intends to keep some of the features that have defined the space through the decades.
“That’s staying,” he said, of the 30-foot screen that has shown everything from “The Wizard of Oz,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” and the 1982 drama “Monsignor,” the poster of which is still framed on the outside of the building.
King hopes to install a new projector that will be able to display different types of media, including movies and sports games that kids can watch while they try out the batting cage or test their skills in the arcade.
“I plan on doing ping-pong tournaments and cornhole tournaments too,” King said, noting that the space could be rented out by families or organizations for special events.
For King and his wife, Jamie, the Watson Theatre is an important part of the history of Watsontown.
“We came here as kids to see movies,” said Jamie.
Watson Theatre, which first opened in 1940, has served many different functions across more than 80 years, including as a community meeting space and an eatery. While the Kings are uncertain about what they will do with the existing restaurant space, they are keeping their options open.
For both of them, buying the old theater is as much about starting a business as it is about building a space to revitalize the community.
“This town, they lost their pool. They lost all sorts of stuff. There’s just nothing for the kids to do here. There just needs to be more, especially indoor things, brought to the area,” said King. “If you want people to move here, if you want people to live here, then there’s just got to be things for the kids to do.
“I want this to be an environment for kids and families that is safe, enjoyable, and affordable.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.