RIVERSIDE — Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project which started this week in Riverside Borough and Rush Township, Northumberland County.

On Wednesday, contractor, HRI Inc. started performing work on ADA ramps at the intersection of Route 54 and Route 4001 (Mill Street / Sunbury Road). Work will be performed on the shoulders during daylight hours and will have minimal impact on traffic.

