RIVERSIDE — Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project which started this week in Riverside Borough and Rush Township, Northumberland County.
On Wednesday, contractor, HRI Inc. started performing work on ADA ramps at the intersection of Route 54 and Route 4001 (Mill Street / Sunbury Road). Work will be performed on the shoulders during daylight hours and will have minimal impact on traffic.
HRI is the primary contractor for this $2.2 million resurfacing project on Route 54 between Boyd Station Road in Rush Township and Route 4001 in Riverside Borough. Work on this project includes roadway resurfacing, sidewalk improvements, shoulder repairs, construction of a retaining wall between the roadway and adjacent railroad track, and line painting. Additionally, there will be roadway resurfacing on Sunbury Road between Danville Airport and Route 54.
The majority of the work on this project will be performed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Work on this project is expected to be completed in September, weather permitting.
