WATSONTOWN — Police are attempting to locate a male alleged to have been involved in multiple stalking and harassment incidents between 7:30 and 9 p.m. Monday in Watsontown.
Watsontown police said a white male in his early 30s, approximately 6-feet tall, slender build with short, brown hair approached several females in the area of East Fourth Street. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black shorts and sandals. The suspect was reportedly driving a dark blue Toyota Rav4.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Watsontown police at 570-538-2773 or Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
