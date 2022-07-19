Nun receives American Spirit Medallion

FORTY FORT — A nun from Forty Fort recently received a prestigious award at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Sister Carol Rittner, 79, of the Religious Sisters of Mercy, was awarded the American Spirit Medallion, an honor the museum says it bestows “upon individuals who demonstrate extraordinary dedication to the principles that strengthen America’s freedom and democracy.”
Rittner, a former professor at Stockton University in New Jersey and a member of the board of trustees at Misericordia University in Dallas, is an expert lecturer in the Holocaust and genocide, having given speeches nationally and internationally.
“I felt honored and humbled at the same time. There aren’t many teachers — much less Roman Catholic nuns — to receive the award,” Rittner said.
Rittner and others who received the American Spirit Medallion and the American Spirit Medal were honored June 10 at the museum, which she called “world class.”
“We are incredibly grateful to honor the 2022 American Spirit Award recipients for their accomplishments and for the tremendous impact they have each made to improve the world around them,” Stephen J. Watson, the museum’s president and CEO, said. “The lessons and legacies of World War II illustrate the positive power of unity, determination, philanthropy and selflessness. As we continue to reflect on what this global conflict means today — more than 75 years after its end — these individuals remind us that the ideals that so many fought for are still very much alive today.”
Rittner has dedicated her life to scholarship, activism and her Christian faith. Among her many distinctions, Rittner is an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, internationally renowned lecturer, author and editor of numerous books and essays on the Holocaust and genocide, liaison to the United Nations on genocide, and active in numerous organizations working to prevent genocide.
“I am a teacher, but honestly, I am suspicious of education. Why? Because as World War II in Europe was coming to an end, members of our military, when they came upon Nazi concentration camps, saw what no person should witness: Gas chambers built by learned engineers; women and children who had been starved and experimented on by educated physicians; men and women who had been tortured, then killed and burned in ovens and pits by high school graduates,” Rittner said. “Yes, I am suspicious of education. What in the world were these people learning in schools, colleges and universities? I tell students that education is important only if it serves to make us more human.”
This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.
