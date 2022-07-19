Nun receives American Spirit Medallion

Sister Carol Rittner dons her American Spirit Medallion while sitting on her porch in Forty Fort.

 Sean McKeag/The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice

FORTY FORT — A nun from Forty Fort recently received a prestigious award at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Sister Carol Rittner, 79, of the Religious Sisters of Mercy, was awarded the American Spirit Medallion, an honor the museum says it bestows “upon individuals who demonstrate extraordinary dedication to the principles that strengthen America’s freedom and democracy.”

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

