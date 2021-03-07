LEWISBURG — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) has announced that more than 270 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2021.
To kick off the fundraising event, FCFP will be hosting a drive-thru celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Blaise Alexander Chevy Dealership, 405 Alexander Drive, Muncy.
The community is encouraged to visit the dealership to vote for their favorite participating nonprofit organization. The nonprofit with the most votes will receive a $2,000 prize. In addition, each nonprofit that receives at least one vote will be entered into a random drawing to win $2,000.
Local Raise the Region participants include:
• Northumberland County: 4 Paws Sake PA, Arthur's Pet Pantry, Birthright of Sunbury, Central PA Business and Education Association, Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society, Central Susquehanna Sight Services Inc., Christian Counseling Services of Central, Concerned Citizens for Child Care, Degenstein Community Library, Exchange Pool, Golden Rule Love INC, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, HandUP Foundation, Haven Ministry, Joseph Priestley Memorial, Chapel/Priestley Chapel Associates, K9 Hero Haven, Kingdom Kidz Inc, Meadowbrook Christian School, Meadowview Christian Academy, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Milton Historical Society, Milton Public Library, Mommy and me Rescue, Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Mostly Mutts Inc., Mount Carmel Area Community Center, Mount Carmel Area Rescue Squad, Noah's Ark Nursery School, Northumberland Christian School, Northumberland County Council for The Arts, Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc., Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, Patriot K9 Rescue,
PCC Corner of Hope, Pennsylvania Master Naturalist, Potts Grove Fire Company, Shape of Justice, Shikellamy Marching Braves, STRIKE K-9 Search and Rescue, Sunbury Christian Academy, Suncom Industries, Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children, Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project, Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society, The Salvation Army - Sunbury, Warrior Run Education Foundation, Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, Watsontown Historical Association, Zerbe Township Rod and Gun Club.
• Union County: American Red Cross, Camp Koala. Camp Mount Luther, Camp Setebaid, Central Oak Heights Association, Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance Clarity Prep, CommUnity Zone, CONCERN Professional Services, DIG Furniture Bank, Donald Heiter Community Center, Expectations Women's Center. Family Planning Services, Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg, Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA, Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter, Green Dragon Foundation, Lewisburg Arts Council, Lewisburg Children's Museum, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association, Lewisburg Prison Project, Listening Post, Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance, Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association, Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, Project Linus Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter, Public Library for Union County, River Valley Nature School
RiverStage Community Theatre, SUMMIT Early Learning, SUN P.E.T.S., Sunflower Child Care Center, Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, Susquehanna Valley Chorale, The Campus Theatre, Transitions of PA, West Branch Chorus, WGRC.
Raise the Region will be held from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 11, visit www.raisetheregion.org.
