LEWISBURG — A Union County woman was among the nearly 30,000 athletes to take part in the 127th Boston Marathon, held April 17.
Beatriz Benedit, of Lewisburg, believes there are many marathon runners from the local area who are stronger athletes than her. However, she’s proud to have now participated in 15 editions of the Boston Marathon.
“I never really had a passion for running,” Benedit said. “I didn’t participate in races when I was in school. I ran my first marathon at almost 40 years old.”
Benedit had a neighbor who ran marathons, but she never really even thought she could do a 26-mile race.
“I began running local races, mostly 5K’s but I actually caught the fever after running for the annual Run for the Diamonds,” she said.
The Run For The Diamonds is an annual Thanksgiving Day 9-mile road race, which takes place in Berwick.
At the time, Benedit had three boys and wanted to focus on raising her children.
“I had no other passions at the time, but found a passion for running,” she added.
In 2007, Benedit decided to join a friend in qualifying for the Boston Marathon.
“I was crushed that I didn’t even qualify for the Boston Marathon,” she reflected.
But perseverance paid off, and in 2008 Benedit qualified via a marathon in Corning, N.Y. In 2009, she was registered to take part in the Boston Marathon.
“I was so humbled,” she said. “Getting to that starting line is a gift. I know many other runners that are so much better than myself.”
Benedit has been a participant in the Boston Marathon ever since.
“Every time I get there I am so impressed at the magnitude of the event as it’s the Super Bowl of marathons,” said Benedit.
Benedit explained that there are two ways to get into the Boston Marathon.
One popular way is to raise significant amounts of money and becoming part of a charity team. The other way is to do exactly what she did; show up at a qualifying marathon and hope your time is good enough to earn a spot to participate in Boston.
Benedit said her best time at completing the Boston Marathon was in 3 hours, 38 minutes.
“The Boston Marathon is a challenge, it will humble you. There are a lot of hills on that course,” said Benedit.
The event features a festival atmosphere, with music, and speakers from past races.
Training for the marathon is a challenge for Benedit.
“I like to train during the spring and summer; I hate training during the winter,” she said.
This year at the marathon, participants and supporters reflected on the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing.
Benedit did run the marathon during that horrific moment history.
“I remember it was a nice year,” she said. “The weather was really nice. I crossed the finish line and remember wishing my race time was better.
“I was staying at a hotel not far from the finish line and was headed toward my hotel and I kept getting text messages from friends asking if I was OK.”
It wasn’t until she turned on the television in the hotel room that Benedit realized what had happened.
“ I had only crossed the finish line 20 or 30 minutes prior to the bombing and was just so shocked,” she said. “It felt so surreal.
“That night it was like a ghost town in Boston. The military had a heavy presence with Humvees, tanks and military personnel. It was very surreal.”
Benedit is thankful her children weren’t with her.
“There’s half-a-million people who come each year to the event to cheer people on. I was so shocked and sad. It could have easily been my family (being victims of the bombing),” she said.
Benedit formerly owned a yoga studio in Lewisburg. But the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to close up shop, and transition into becoming a real estate agent.
“I was wondering now how I could train and make qualifying while holding a full-time job, but I did it,” said Benedit.
In September, she plans to sign up to compete in her 16th Boston Marathon, in 2024.
“I don’t have too many talents, but this running thing,” said Benedit.
“Don’t let failure deter you from your goal,” she said. “Marathon is about perseverance. It takes a lot of grit and determination.”
Those wishing to participate in a marathon should get into a steady training plan four months before the event, Benedit advises.
“Find a good qualifying marathon and plan a year in advance as many qualifying races don’t run until September through November,” she said. “Find a group or a friend that is interested in running with you. And, incrementally increase your endurance. Don’t give up if you don’t succeed the first time.”
Benedit said that anyone can reach out to her for advice as well, at 570-768-8801.
Benedit did pass her love for running on to her three sons.
Connor, Hunter and Kieran Murray have helped the Lewisburg Green Dragon cross country team to win three state championships.
“There have only been two schools in the state to have achieved three state championships in cross country, and I’m most proud of my boys and their accomplishment in that area and the contribution to this community in that way,” Benedit said. “I’m truly blown away to have been able to qualify for these past 15 years. It has truly been a blessing and I am grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.