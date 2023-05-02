LEWISBURG — A Union County woman was among the nearly 30,000 athletes to take part in the 127th Boston Marathon, held April 17.

Beatriz Benedit, of Lewisburg, believes there are many marathon runners from the local area who are stronger athletes than her. However, she’s proud to have now participated in 15 editions of the Boston Marathon.

