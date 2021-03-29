HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 2,923 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 7,178 new cases reported for Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 combined, for a three-day total of 10,101 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268 since March 2020.
There was no update provided over the weekend.
There are 1,856 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19-25 stood at 7.6%, department officials noted.
There were 33 new deaths reported Friday, 15 new deaths reported Saturday, and 14 new deaths reported Sunday, for a total of 25,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March 2020.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
According to the CDC, as of Monday morning,Pennsylvania ranks 12th among the 50 states for first doses administered.
Vaccine providers have administered 4,956,257 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 29.
• 1,751,396 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
• 1,572,144 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
• 3,323,540 people have received at least their first dose.
This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3:
• 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
• 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,300 cases (334 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 8,590 cases (261 deaths)
• Union County, 4,097 cases (85 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,416 cases (127 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,539 cases (82 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,678 cases (60 deaths)
