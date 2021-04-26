Northumberland County Sentence
• Brandon Bush, 35, of Sunbury, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
The alleged hit and run was reported at 7:58 a.m. April 21.
State Police At Milton DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Johnstown woman was cited after troopers stopped her vehicle at 12:11 p.m. April 23 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Shanyahn Greene, 26, of Johnstown, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Montandon man allegedly drove a 6-year-old while under the influence of drugs.
Dalton Smith, 29, was charged, police noted. The alleged incident occurred at 6:09 p.m. March 23 along Vindale Avenue, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. A 2006 Kia Optima was allegedly involved.
DUI
LEWISBURG — A Maryland man was determined to be under the influence of alcohol when his vehicle was stopped at 8:42 p.m. April 21 along North Derr Drive and Cherry Alley, Lewisburg, Union County, for an alleged violation.
The unnamed 42-year-old Riverdale, Md., man showed signs of impairment, police said. A 2000 Acura was allegedly involved.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Mount Carmel man was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance when his vehicle was stopped by state police at 7:16 p.m. April 19 along Mahoning and Broad streets, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers stopped a 2005 Cadillac driven by Robert Hertzog, it was noted. Charges were filed.
1-vehicle crash
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 6:16 p.m. April 23 along Creek Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Kylie M. Brouse, 21, of Milton, was traveling east in a 2021 Kia Sedonia when it proceeded without clearance onto Mexico Road and struck a southbound 2010 Ford F150 driven by Kurtis J. Rovenolt, 27, of Milton. Both drivers and two passengers in the Kia were belted.
Brouse will be issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit and run that occurred at 4:08 p.m. April 23 in the parking lot of Country Cupboard, Kelly Township, Union County.
An unknown vehicle, described as a red pick-up truck, backed from a parking stall and struck the passenger side of a 2017 Buick Lacrosse, then fled the scene without reporting the crash, police reported. The last two numerals on the license plate may be 79, troopers noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated two broken windows in the cabin of a Plymouth Meeting man.
Damages were estimated at $200. The alleged incident was reported at 9:!6 a.m. April 18 along Hoffman Lane and Creek Road, Hartley Township, Union County. The victim was Kurt Trout, police reported.
Drug possession
LEWIS TOWWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Watsontown man was cited after his vehicle was stopped for an alleged violation.
Troopers said a vehicle was stopped at 8:58 p.m. April 24 along Susquehanna Trail and Keener Drive, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. The man was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a box truck crashed into a center concrete median at 6:59 a.m. April 24 along South Susquehanna Trail at Ulsh Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
A 2021 International MV607 driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it struck the median. The driver was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are assisting Children and Youth Services with an abuse allegation involving a 3-year-old Northumberland boy.
The alleged incident occurred at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 along Zechman Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Jodie L. Mckinley by attorney, Samuel Allen Mckinley attorney to Kenneth A. Zechman, Wendy J. Zechman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Eric Eberhart, Aaron Eberhart to Aaron Eberhart, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Roy G. Bordwick estate, Jason T. Brudecki per rep to Warren M. Zimmerman, Mabel R. Zimmerman, property in East Buffalo Township, $300,000.
• Megan S. Susko executor, Helen S. Snook estate, Helen Jean Snook estate to Nancy S. Snook, property in West Buffalo Township, $232,000.
• Nancy Ann Whelan Bernstein executor, Robert M. Bernstein estate to Nancy Ann Whalen Bernstein, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Floyd Z. Weaver, Esther R. Weaver to Floyd Z. Weaver, Esther R. Weaver, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
