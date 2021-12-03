LEWISBURG — A local model railroad club recently announced it would give young people up to age 14 a chance to win a model train set.
Clair Moyer, Loose Ties Model Railroad Club treasurer, said entries in a free raffle may be made from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at 150 Silver Moon Lane, Lewisburg. The club’s display is indoors at the Silver Moon complex. Entries may also be made at the Loose Ties site, open mall hours Saturdays, at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
A model railroad set would be given away at both locations. Entrants were asked to make sure their phone number was on the back of the ticket. Winners would be drawn on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Susquehanna Valley Mall and Sunday, Dec. 19 from among Silver Moon entries.
At the Silver Moon, a battery-powered Lion Chief model train set was on display. Winners would not need to be present to claim their prize.
The Loose Ties Club has operating layouts in six different track gauges and seems to be extra busy around the holidays.
“When people come in here, what they like to see is the old steam engines with the smoke coming out of the stack (and) we do run those here,” Moyer said. “Practically all the trains we have in the club that we run belong to the members. The cost of the trains today, we just can’t afford to do it.”
He noted the electronics of model trains can be more sophisticated than ever. Some can be run remotely while others have sound effect cards for more realistic operation.
Moyer noted club members were resilient, as they have fashioned their own power supply cooled by a fan repurposed from previous use in a computer. He also pointed out that some of the trees in the “O” gauge layout were small, home-grown plants painted to look like authentic foliage.
The club, Moyer added, was grateful to the Keister family for use of the space at Silver Moon. He was hopeful that visitors would get a bite to eat at the restaurant on the premises.
