SUNBURY — PA CareerLink will host an outdoor Job Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in Cameron Park, Sunbury.
Employers will be setup around the park, with parking available both on Market Street and behind the PA CareerLink/Sunbury Municipal Building.
For more information about the job fair or for employer registration, contact Zach Stotter by 570-492-2626, or zstotter@tiu11.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.