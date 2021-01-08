LEWISBURG — Whether a public official can block critical comments from a personal social media account remains a complicated issue with no easy answer.
That was the conclusion of an online report which this week examined social media activity of a local State House member and several constituents.
Discussed in the northcentralpa.com piece were posts blocked from a personal Twitter account of Rep. David Rowe (R-85). A screen shot noted the account was personal, which was confirmed by Rowe, and begun in December 2019.
Wednesday afternoon screenshots by constituents were in the piece as well as indications that they were blocked. Thoughts about a still-unresolved state senate race were at issue.
The piece speculated if a site is government run or used to conduct government business, the blocking of any comments, especially critical ones, may violate the First Amendment. But it also referred to American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) writing which deemed that simply because a government official uses social media does not mean it is used for official business or that the First Amendment applies.
The local piece also noted a mixed federal Second Circuit Court of Appeals decision which ruled the Twitter account of President Trump was a “limited public forum” and critical views could not be excluded from it. But the minority opinion, as noted in a First Amendment Watch at New York University (NYU) journal post, was that blocking certain users from a Twitter account was a feature available to every user and not a state action.
First Amendment Watch is a project of the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at NYU and listed the New York State Bar Association and Reuters among its partners.
