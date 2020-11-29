WILLIAMSPORT — The KISS for Kids Holiday Radiothon will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4 to raise funds for children treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
The 26-hour event sponsored by area businesses will feature children and family stories of how the hospital and pediatric services have made a difference in their lives. Hosts Gary Chrisman, Bob Hauer, Andi Kurzweg and Gail Bair will spend the two days sharing miracle stories and encouraging listeners to become Miracle Makers.
KISS (102.7 FM) will feature holiday music and inspirational tales of extraordinary youth from central Pennsylvania and neighboring regions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.