MILTON – Patton Logistics Group, a provider of integrated supply chain solutions for clients throughout the United States and Canada, has donated trucks to the Pennsylvania College of Technology (Penn College) for its Diesel Technology Competition.
The inaugural competition was held Dec. 10-11 at Penn College. In attendance were 30 of the top-performing high school students from 10 career and technical education diesel programs in Pennsylvania. The students participated in 10 industry sponsored competition stations and were judged on their skills.
The Patton Logistics Group donated three trucks from its transportation division, Watsontown Trucking, for contestants to prove their skills throughout various parts of the competition. They were expected to perform a wheel end adjustment, engine valve adjustment, precision measuring, preventative maintenance inspection, and more.
“This was much more than a competition. It was an opportunity for students to meet potential employers and reignite their spark for diesel technology,” said Steve Patton, president of The Patton Logistics Group. “We’re proud and grateful for the opportunities this industry has provided to all of us here at Patton. It was an honor to pay it forward to students interested in the field.”
The competition is designed to energize students interested in diesel technology. Through the event, students are exposed to college and career opportunities, further motivating them to pursue a career in a related field.
“Unfortunately, there has been a labor shortage in diesel equipment technology-related fields for years,” said Patton. “With the support of Penn College and other sponsors, this competition has the potential to ignite a spark in these talented young people.”
Penn College presented the three top competitors with scholarships to their technical diesel programs. Adam Leonard of Northern Tier earned first place, Aidan Nunan of Berks earned second place, and Bryce Hahn of Cumberland Perry earned third place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.