MONTANDON — Plumes of thick smoke billowed from the roof of an Italian restaurant early Wednesday afternoon as firefighters from throughout the region rushed to douse the flames.
The fire broke out at around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Italian Terrace, 2890 State Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Emergency services radio communications indicated passing motorists spotted flames coming from the roof of the building. A sign in front of the restaurant stated the business was to reopen Wednesday after being closed since Dec. 30.
With ladder trucks from Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company and the Milton Fire Department extended over the roof of the building, firefighters worked for nearly an hour cutting holes in the roof as smoke continued to pour from the building.
At 2:20 p.m., William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount reported on the radio that the fire was out, with firefighters continuing to work inside of the building.
Route 405 in the area of the restaurant was closed as firefighters worked on scene.
The Standard-Journal will release additional information on the blaze as it becomes available.
In addition to the William Cameron Engine Company and Milton, firefighters from White Deer Township, Turbot Township, the Warrior Run area and the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company of Northumberland were among those to respond to the scene.
