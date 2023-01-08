WILLIAMSPORT — The American Cancer Society is once again ready to say goodbye to winter with the return of our annual Daffodil Days. This colorful first flower of spring represents a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers, and families, while providing much-needed funding to support the groundbreaking research, programs, and services of the American Cancer Society.
“Cancer touches all of us in one way or another,” noted Dan Tobin, American Cancer Society director of Regional Integrated Marketing. “By supporting the American Cancer Society through Daffodil Days, you are not only warming the hearts of others with these beautiful first flowers of spring, but you are also helping the American Cancer Society Improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”
