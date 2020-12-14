STATE COLLEGE — Current forecast models show a "strong potential for heavy snow" Wednesday, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.
"It's a little too far out (to project) exact amounts," Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said. "At this point, we're narrowing it down to a substantial snowstorm for much of Central and Southeast Pennsylvania."
As of Monday morning, he said 4 to 8 inches of snow was projected Wednesday, with some areas receiving in excess of one foot.
"We try not to get too excited several days out," DeVoir said. "The simulations change. When you get closer and see solidification of scenarios occurring, you start to think 'well, this could be a big one.'"
At the same time, he said storms which were initially projected to be big have turned into minor snow events.
Currently, he said there is some "coastal development" over the Carolinas.
"That will be the primary weather maker for us," DeVoir said. "In this case, as is the case with a lot of our storms... the strength of the high pressure system is a strong contributor to what we think will be happening."
Currently, he said there's a strong high pressure system over Quebec.
"We are benefitting from a strong high to keep the cold air locked in," DeVoir explained. "It's kind of the ideal track for heavy snow."
According to DeVoir, Central Pennsylvania last received more than 10 inches of snow Nov. 15-16, 2018, when 10 to 13 inches fell.
"It all fell in like three hours, very memorable," he said. "It brought everything to a halt very quickly."
With the storm projected to move through Wednesday, he said the amounts are not expected to pile up that quickly.
He also noted that it's not rare to see a substantial snowstorm in mid December.
"It just depends on seasonal variations," DeVoir said. "Some winters, you get into patterns when this happens."
According to information posted on the National Weather Service's United States Drought Monitor website, both Northumberland and Union counties are still considered to be in moderate drought conditions.
Surrounding counties in the same category include Lycoming, Montour and Snyder.
In moderate drought conditions, trees, landscaping and fish are stressed. In addition, voluntary water conservation is requested. Reservoirs and lakes are below normal capacity.
