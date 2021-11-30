TURBOTVILLE — The next time you pick up an order from Wagging Tail Coffee Co. in Allenwood, take a close look at the sleeve surrounding your cup. There’s a good chance it will contain a design crafted by an elementary school student.
Kasey Uppling, a kindergarten teacher at Turbotville Elementary School and a chair of the school’s Activity Committee, said Wagging Tail owner Meghan Solomon has a child in kindergarten at Turbotville.
Solomon approached the school about having students decorate coffee cup sleeves for the holiday season.
Uppling said Principal Nathan Minium immediately embraced the idea. Students decorated the sleeves with objects such as Christmas trees, snowflakes, Christmas lights and holiday messages.
“We thought this would be a great partnership between our school and a local small business,” Uppling said. “It’s a great way to showcase our awesome students while bringing a smile to the face of the individual purchasing coffee at Wagging Tail this holiday season.”
The students embraced the project.
“Our students really seemed to enjoy making the holiday designs,” Uppling said. “One of my kindergarten students even said ‘I hope my mom gets my coffee sleeve. She goes to Wagging Tail all the time.’”
Uppling also shared a portion of a message she and Solomon exchanged expressing excitement for the project.
“I just wanted it to be a way to bring the community and kids into our business,” Solomon said. “Our customers will absolutely love it and I know many of the kids families frequent the shop, and they can be proud of it too.”
Meghan and Eric Solomon founded Wagging Tail Coffee Co. as a mobile business — specializing in espresso-based drinks, and cold-brew coffee and teas — during the 2019 Watsontown Community Yard Sales.
Earlier this year, the business expanded to its permanent location along Route 15 in Allenwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.