George Venios

George Venios contemplates nostalgia and history in his office at The Improved Milton Experience.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — A nostalgic trip down memory lane is in store for those who turn out for a popular lecture series which is set to resume this weekend, following a three-year hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milton historian George Venios will be the featured speaker as the Milton Historical Society’s popular winter lecture series kicks off its 2023 edition during a program to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the Milton Area High School library.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.