MILTON — A nostalgic trip down memory lane is in store for those who turn out for a popular lecture series which is set to resume this weekend, following a three-year hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Milton historian George Venios will be the featured speaker as the Milton Historical Society’s popular winter lecture series kicks off its 2023 edition during a program to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the Milton Area High School library.
Venios, author of two different editions of “Chronicles and Legends of Milton” plans to talk about Milton’s unique social and cultural history. However, this lecture won’t be a run-of-the-mill recounting of famous dates and names. Rather, Venios plans to look back at Milton’s history through a nostalgic lens.
“If you can put a nostalgic spin to it, then people can relate,” said Venios. “I call it not-boring history.”
What he is particularly nostalgic for is the Milton that he remembers growing up, a walkable community with a vibrant and bustling downtown.
“(Milton) was a walking environment,” Venios said. “People walked to church. People walked to the store. People walked to school.”
He recognizes that it’s a certain kind of well-worn cliche —old-timers talking about how much they had to walk to and from school, uphill both ways, perhaps even through 10-feet of snow. However, like many cliches, there also lies within a modicum of truth.
For Venios, the truth of his experience has shaped his relationship with Milton’s history and future.
“The work I do now is community revitalization and historic preservation,” said Venios, a retired engineer who now serves as the executive director of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), a community-based preservation nonprofit that seeks to enact positive changes in the business district.
Venios recalls how one of TIME’s first projects involved creating a historic walking tour that runs in a 1-mile loop around downtown.
“The whole idea there is to show nostalgia,” he said. “The idea there is to help people feel pride in their community by feeling pride in their past.”
What the nostalgic approach to local history reveals is that history is more than just a set of events that reside in the past. Rather, history lives in memory alongside feeling. And it is in the act of remembering that people are able to understand how they feel about what once was and, in turn, imagine possibilities of what could be.
“I’m seeing it right before my very eyes,” Venios said. “Your downtowns are coming back and they’re coming back for a reason. The reason they’re coming back is because there’s an effort to bring them back.”
This effort is no doubt a joint one, made possible by those who remember and those like Venios who seek to elucidate the importance of those memories. He hopes to use his lecture as an opportunity to get people, both from Milton and elsewhere, to spark their own feelings of nostalgia.
“We’re trying to get people to take a strong interest in looking back and see how we can shape our future,” he said.
The Milton Historical Society’s lecture series is free to attend. At 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Jill Holland Lawrence will present “An American Icon: Jackie Kennedy.”
Scott Bomboy, historian and editor-in-chief for the National Constitution Center, will close out the series with his talk entitled “Pennsylvania: America’s Covered Bridge Capital” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
