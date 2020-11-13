SUNBURY — The three Salvation Army units which serve Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties are looking to collectively raise $115,000 this holiday season to support their ongoing efforts to serve the community.
Representatives from the Milton, Shamokin and Sunbury Salvation Army units held a press conference Friday afternoon in Sunbury's Cameron Park to ring up support for this year's fundraising effort, which is known as the "Help Rescue Christmas" campaign.
Funds raised through the campaign will support the programming and operation of each of the three salvation Army units, said Joel Harris, community coordinator for the Milton and Sunbury offices of the Salvation Army.
Harris said the goal of this year's kettle campaign is to raise $30,000 for the Milton unit, and $50,000 for the Sunbury unit. Last year, $36,000 was raised for Milton and $62,000 for Sunbury.
Major Tammy Hench, of the Shamokin Salvation Army, said her unit is looking to raise $35,000 through this year's campaign. Last year, $33,000 was raised in Shamokin.
Lt. Jared Starnes, of the Milton Salvation Army, said last year marked his first year in Milton. He said the Salvation Army unit experienced an "outpouring of generosity" through the kettle campaign.
"Every gift is needed and appreciated, whether it's time or a monetary donation... as we come together to rescue Christmas in our community," Starnes said.
This year, Harris said there are some changes to the kettle campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local kettles will only be staffed by Salvation Army employees, their immediately family or close friends.
Kettles will begin appearing in the community Nov. 21.
Harris said the red kettles will be set up for in-person donations at the following locations: Lingle's Neighborhood Market, Watsontown; Walmart, Lewisburg and Shamokin; Tractor Supply, Shamokin Dam; Susquehanna Valley Mall, Hummels Wharf; Sunbury Market House, Sunbury; Boyer's Food Markets in Elysburg, Ashland and Mount Carmel; Saturdays at the market in Atlas; and Wednesdays at the Lewisburg Farmer's Market, Lewisburg.
In addition to being able to drop cash and checks into the kettles, Harris said each kettle stand will contain a QRS code which individuals can scan to make a donation directly from their mobile phone.
Harris said donation links have also been set up on the websites for: Country Cupboard, Lewisburg; Mattys Sporthouse, Lewisburg; and Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning, Lewisburg.
Friday's presentation included comments from Sunbury Salvation Army Capt. Scott Dupree, Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108).
"We've come through a pretty contentious election cycle," Schlegel-Culver said. "The healing, much like in the 1800s (when the Salvation Army was founded), will not come from the government, but from organizations like the Salvation Army.
"They provide love and support for those who need it most."
Locally, Schlegel-Culver said the Salvation Army units are seeing a 155% increase in requests for assistance from those in need.
"This year, I ask your support now more than ever for the Salvation Army," she said. "The healing hand that the Salvation Army offers is what our community needs the most right now."
During his remarks, Dupree said the Salvation Army has a call to be "fearless in these times."
In the scriptures, he said God directs individuals to not be afraid.
"We want to speak to the hope we have in God's provision," Dupree said. "We are calling upon the grace of our supporters at this time... We look to provide God's grace and the gospel during this time."
