SELINSGROVE — A blood pressure, blood sugar screening clinic will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 at the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water Street, Selinsgrove.
The screening, a service of Evangelical Community Hospital, is open to the public at no charge. Call Eunice or Chris at 570-374-4170 for more information.
