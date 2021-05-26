WILLIAMSPORT — More than two dozen Pennsylvania College of Technology students proved their industry acumen by earning key certifications related to computer-aided design.
The 27 students — representing five majors from the School of Engineering Technologies — passed exams devoted to SolidWorks, a computer-aided design and engineering program used in manufacturing industries worldwide.
“Passing SolidWorks certification tests demonstrates proficiency with the software that appeals to potential employers,” said Craig A. Miller, instructor and department head of engineering and industrial design technology. “When combined with the extensive practical experience students receive at Penn College, certification gives them an advantage when competing with graduates from other institutions for employment.”
Matthew R. Swartz, of West Hartford, Conn., who is seeking a bachelor’s degree in applied technology studies, passed the Certified SolidWorks Professional exam, which is geared to advanced users of the software.
The other students obtained SolidWorks CSWA Certification by proving their mastery of basic skills required by the software. Those students are: Zak W. Anderson, Sunbury; Ryan M. Bower, Montoursville; Austin M. DeLong, Pittsburgh; Dillon J. DeWitt, Oakland, Md.; Preston J. Evey, Lamar; Marshall W. Fowler, Perkasie; Tyler J. Gustafson, Warren; Carl Kapuschinsky Jr., Hazleton; Jacob A. Klinger, Whitehall; Jorden Klingler (also earned Additive Manufacturing Certification in SolidWorks), Mifflinburg; Bradley W. Murphy, Milton; Bryce A. Neff, Mill Hall; Spencer D. Price, Smyrna, Del.; Alex G. Roberts, Tyrone; Kyle J. Runyon, Fayetteville; Eli R. Rush, Elysburg; Chaz Surman, Marlboro, N.J.; Michael A. Sydor III, Reading; and Matt W. Voland, Woodstock, Md. All are majoring in engineering design technology.
Industrial design students: Kyle Benton, Potomac, Md.; Nick A. Flores, Alexandria, Virginia; Perri Leslie-Wheat, Millheim; and Maxine E. Zglinicki, Norristown.
Engineering CAD technology students: Hunter J. Galkowski; Halifax, and Andrew J. Serres, Hershey.
