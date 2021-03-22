LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum (LCM) and the Larson Design Group (LDG) are hosting a Lego Challenge.
Participants can build from the comfort of their own home and use their own Lego supplies to create a masterpiece for photo submission on April 4.
Individual builder group categories are: Ages 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13+.
Prizes will be warded to the top winner in each individual category. Registration is required.
For more information about the LCM and to register for these events, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
You can contact the museum by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com with any questions.
