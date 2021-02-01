MILTON — With a steady snow falling throughout the region Monday, municipal officials said crews were on the road early in an effort to keep pace with the storm.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger and Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett both said their respective municipal Department of Public Works crews started plowing at 4 a.m. Monday.
"The guys were salting (Sunday) night," Jarrett said. "We're going to keep after it... This is a long-duration storm. I want to make sure they get some time off between now and (Tuesday) morning."
Due to the expected length of the storm, Jarrett said he wanted to make sure crews took time to rest while working hard to clear the snow from the roads.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, he said Department of Public Works employees estimated 5 inches of snow had already fallen in Watsontown.
Like in Watsontown, Novinger reported Milton Borough crews also salted the roads Sunday evening.
"They have gone through the entire town once already this morning and will continue to do so as it continues to snow," she said, early Monday morning.
Typically, she said six trucks are plowing snow at all times during a storm. In Watsontown, Jarrett said five trucks are usually plowing at one time.
"Our five plow guys can usually keep up," Jarrett said.
Both he and Novinger had advice for those who are in their municipalities.
"We always ask, when possible, to utilize off-street parking," Jarrett said, adding that it makes it easier for the crews to plow as close to the curb as possible.
Novinger asked residents to only travel if necessary.
"We continue to ask residents to not throw snow back onto the streets," she added. "This only hinders the snow-removal process."
The managers expect the process of digging out from the storm will last most of the week.
During the December storm which dropped an estimated 12 to 18 inches across the area, Jarrett said it took crews three days to remove excess snow from along streets in the business district.
"I assume we'll be doing that (Tuesdays), Wednesday, Thursday, Friday," Jarrett said.
As of noon Monday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Travis said 6 to 7 inches of snow had fallen across upper Northumberland County.
"In Montgomery, they had reported 13 inches of snow," he said. "That came in at 11:30."
Travis expected the snow to keep falling through the afternoon and evening hours Monday.
"In addition to what we already picked up, there could be another 6 to 10, 8 to 12 inches of snow," he said.
With little snow falling last winter, Travis said it's coincidental this is the second storm of the season to drop more than 12 inches of snow on the area.
"It's just the way it's been working out," he said. "This storm is moving in just the right spot to bring us heavy snow.
"A big difference between this one and the (storm) we had in December, this is a log longer lasting storm," Travis said. "It's a very prolonged snowfall event."
Occasional snow showers are expected to fall into Tuesday evening, according to Travis.
Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s.
The storm didn't stop area schools from holding classes Monday and Tuesday. Both the Milton and Warrior Run school districts held classes online.
Warrior Run was already scheduled to have a virtual learning day on Monday.
