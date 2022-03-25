MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Hose Company will continue to hold fundraisers but without an annual carnival.
Assistant Chief Wayne Bierly said Thursday that the company would sell food at events such as the upcoming Mifflinburg Buggy Days and others. The company announced the previous day that the annual carnival would be discontinued, noting that it was first held in the mid-1950s.
The news release said "the carnival is simply no longer viable" due to an "overwhelming set of circumstances." Among them, rising costs for food and fuel, the need for improvements at the fairgrounds, the apparent sale of a nearby parking area.
Though holding a carnival at alternate sites within Mifflinburg had been raised when its future was first in doubt, Bierly said the borough was not approached with proposals.
Chuck Klose, company president, cited parking and weather among the challenges faced annually. A related fireworks display and parade were also curtailed.
There is a lot of concern over the loss of this event because it was for children and we know they will really miss it.” Klose added. “We really hope folks understand why we had to do this and how hard it was for us."
Offers of assistance can be directed to www.mifflinburghoseco.org. The company will investigate all options according to the release.
Mifflinburg Buggy Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, along Market Street, Mifflinburg.
