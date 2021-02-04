HARRISBURG — A State House member noted there was no talk of a natural gas extraction tax during the budget address of Gov. Tom Wolf to the General Assembly.
“(Wolf) did not mention it, but we did receive briefs and proposals from within the administration during his budget proposal,” said Rep. David Rowe (R-85). “The proposals are there, he just declined to mention them which I think perhaps shows that he realizes it is a wildly unpopular proposal.”
Rowe predicted a “death knell” for the gas industry and higher utility costs should an extraction tax be added to the current impact fee. The impact fee, he noted, effectively returned money to municipalities.
A member of the House Finance Committee, Rowe predicted budget matters would come before the committee as the state fiscal year continued.
“We are looking at a budget shortfall,” Rowe said. “Restoring fiscal sanity, I think, starts with returning power to the people.”
The Finance Committee determines how money comes into the commonwealth.
Rowe’s current committee assignments also include Local Government, Labor and Industry and Aging and Older Adult Services.
Rowe said he would continue to advocate for a constitutional amendment which would limit increases to state spending by linking them to population growth and economic growth. The Taxpayer Protection Act, last passed by the House in January, would need to be passed by both houses of the General Assembly and approved by voters via referendum.
Rowe also spoke of the governor’s remarks to “stop asking working families to pay the same tax rate my family does.” Rowe and others have critiqued the scheme, said to be part of the largest overall proposed tax increase in state history.
“As I understand it, there is actually no tax cut, rather it simply increases the exemptions,” Rowe said. “They are also paying, it just that the exemption goes up. Now you are implying different tax rates to different demographics, which is again unconstitutional.”
Rowe doubted the tax proposal would make it to the General Assembly, as it could be challenged in court if it does.
The proposed General Fund budget, previewed Tuesday, grew by 11.1% to $37.8 billion for 2021-22.
