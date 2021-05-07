ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College inducted more than 60 students into its chapter of Sigma Alpha Pi honor society.
Sigma Alpha Pi is the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success. Students are selected for induction based upon their GPA and level of involvement. The society is based on six main tenets for achieving success: Finding a vision, setting goals, persevering, taking risks, pursuing your passion, and continuous improvement.
Local students inducted include:
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.