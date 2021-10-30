FORKSVILLE — Worlds End State Park is an absolute gem in the crown of Pennsylvania’s abundant and wonderful state parks system. With the Loyalsock State Forest surrounding the park and Loyalsock Creek running right through it, hiking in this area is plentiful.
Located in Sullivan County and easily accessible from Routes 220 and 184, Worlds End State Park is a short drive from anywhere in central Pa.
The 60-mile Loyalsock Trail (LT) makes its way through the park as well, giving hikers plenty of opportunities to take on sections of the LT and incorporate loops of a few miles, to 10 or more miles. Over the last 10 years, several loops and spurs have been added by Worlds End State Park rangers to existing trails. Thanks to their efforts and those of volunteers, hiking in this area is among some of the best in the state, and something you can enjoy year ‘round depending on the level of challenge you are willing to take on.
Today’s trek is a four-plus mile loop that incorporates High Rock Trail, the LT, Flynn Trail and Butternut Trail. Parking is available at the state park office. From there, it’s just a matter of jumping on the LT as it crosses the Loyalsock Creek, then left and up to the red-blazed High Rock Trail (also the LT).
This loop includes two stunning vistas, several rock scrambles, ridge-hugging hiking and some old logging roads. It’s a challenging hike, quite rocky and features numerous water elements which can be seasonal.
Taking it clockwise, this loop gets much of the more challenging hiking out of the way early. High Rock and the Loyalsock trails ascend quickly and feature a great rock scramble. There’s a newly installed bridge that crosses High Rock Run, a gorgeous stream which includes a waterfall. Once you’ve crossed the run, it’s up and up.
High Rock Trail levels out a bit, then descends to the High Rock vista, which features views south and east. Look down and you can see your vehicle, some 500 feet below.
From the vista, take the Loyalsock Trail as it continues to ascend before it levels out somewhat along an old logging grade. This section of the LT features several wet, boggy areas all the way to Sones Pond. However, this section is just a leisurely stroll through some gorgeous forest with the sounds of High Rock Run just over your right shoulder.
Hiking in and around Worlds End State Park features the natural soundtrack of several waterways, including the Loyalsock Creek. It’s another feature of hiking this area that makes it so enjoyable, no matter the time of year.
As you continue north, you soon hear falling water to your right and then see the yellow-blazed Flynn Trail to the right. Take the Flynn and also take a moment to venture off trail and catch a couple of smaller waterfalls and cascades from High Rock Run where these two trails meet.
Flynn Trail is also an old logging grade and features a slight downhill slope. It’s a great place to see, and hear wildlife, as the ridgeline rises sharply to your left. Flynn is just less than a mile in length and dead ends into the Butternut Trail.
Blazed orange, the Butternut runs east-west and you’ll take it headed west (left). Soon, the Butternut hugs the mountain as it meanders its way toward Butternut Run, another gorgeous little stream, which usually has flow outside of really dry conditions.
Once you cross Butternut Run, it’s a short trek to the second vista along this loop, the Butternut Vista. From here, you have a stunning view looking west and south. The Loyalsock Creek can be seen, and heard, below and as you gaze southwest, you are looking at the ridgeline that features the Canyon Run Vista, another must-see if you visit the state park.
Once you’ve taken in the vista, the trek begins to wind its way back toward the Loyalsock Creek. Several sections are somewhat steep and again, it’s rocky. Good footwear is recommended and trekking poles are certainly a help along much of this trail.
All told, the elevation with this hike is about 700 feet, achieved largely at the front and back ends, with some rather level trekking between. Several spots along this, and many other hikes in the park, truly hug the ridgeline so if you don’t like heights, this is a trail to skip.
For more information about the multitude of activities at Worlds End, visit https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/WorldsEndStatePark/Pages/default.aspx.
