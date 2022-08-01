Troopers looking for missing teen, baby

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are searching for a 16-year-old girl and her 8-month-old child after the two disappeared from a Lycoming County location.
According to a news release issued Monday morning, troopers are searching for Aaliyah Marie Diaz, 16, and Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months. Diaz is believed to have run away from her residence — at 1530 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County — with her baby.
Troopers were notified of the disappearance of the two at 9:50 p.m. Sunday, July 31. They are believed to be traveling to the Allentown area.
Diaz is descried as being 5' and weighing 89 pounds. She has brown eyes, and dyed-red hair with dark roots. She was last seen wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, multi-colored bracelets and a gold necklace.
Ortega is described as being 2'01" tall and weighing 15 pounds. He has brown hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a green Onzie and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information on the two should contact Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
