Troopers looking for missing teen, baby

Aaliyah Marie Diaz and Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr.

 Provided by Pennsylvania State Police

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are searching for a 16-year-old girl and her 8-month-old child after the two disappeared from a Lycoming County location.

According to a news release issued Monday morning, troopers are searching for Aaliyah Marie Diaz, 16, and Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months. Diaz is believed to have run away from her residence — at 1530 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County — with her baby.

